DJ Khaled Drops "GOD DID" Audio feat Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy August 27, 2022Chad Connelly FacebookTwitterReddit DJ Khaled drops audio for new single "GOD DID" featuring allstar cast of Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy.