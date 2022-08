Legendary Shade 45 DJ/Radio host DJ Whoo Kid releases his interview with Grammy Award Winning Producer Hit-Boy on his WHOOARMY Live show on Eminem’s Shade 45 on SiriusXM.

During the interview Hit-Boy talks about how Jay Z and Kanye West’s “N*ggas in Paris” was put together. BTS on Beyonce studio sessions. Working with Dr. Dre, Nipsey Hussle and wanting to work with Kodak Black.