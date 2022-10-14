DM Stith has shared his haunting rendition of the timeless R.E.M. classic “Man On The Moon,” available now via Historical Fiction Records on all DSPs. The track, which marks the first release from the intrepid new label, has even earned the praise of R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe. Look out for more music from Historical Fiction in the coming weeks.

A singer-songwriter and visual artist currently living in upstate NY, DM Stith has explored his expressive vocal range on a variety of projects including two solo albums (Heavy Ghost and Pigeonheart), a full album collaboration with John Mark Lapham of The Earlies (The Revival Hour’s Scorpio Little Devil), two orchestral song cycles with NYC based composers Sarah Kirkland Snider (Unremembered) and Judd Greenstein (My City), and a slew of collaborations with Son Lux, My Brightest Diamond, Anna B Savage, and Sufjan Stevens. DM is currently scoring a feature full-length documentary by director Frederic Tcheng (Dior and I).

As a visual artist, Stith follows the same roaming interior curiosity through pencil, ink and watercolor, forming maps of an intriguing austere topography. His work has been featured on grammy award winning albums by Roomful of Teeth, the Pulitzer Prize winning Partita for Voices by Caroline Shaw, as well as albums by Tyshawn Sorey, Nadine Shah, Mary Halvorson, Glenn Kotche, So Percussion, JFDR, and the Aizuri Quartet. As a designer, Stith’s hands have been involved in many exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.