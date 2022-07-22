Tampa breakout artist Doechii and multi-platinum Grammy winner SZA, with their hypnotizing new version of “Persuasive” on Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records.

The upbeat R&B anthem showcases the newcomer’s impressive ability to relay complex emotions, fluttering feelings, and immaculate vibes through her singular vocal performances. The addition of SZA to “Persuasive,” an ode to the perfect high, makes the song even more intoxicating.

“I created “Persuasive” to uplift people and bring communities together, so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music. Knowing that SZA is with TDE was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

On the heavenly remix, Doechii unveils her signature half-rapped, half-sung flow. “Feel like I feel like I needed rest, feel it’s the season I should let go,” the 23-year-old spits over skittering beats and rave-ready hi-hats. “And that’s the reason Ima buy more, feel it’s the season I should fly solo.” SZA then slides across the track with her relaxed energy and effortless cool, magnifying the breeziness of “Persuasive.”

In addition, the 2022 XXL Freshman Doechii announces she will drop her upcoming EP ‘she / her / black bitch’ on August 5, 2022. More details to come.