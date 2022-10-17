Rising star Doechii drops “Stressed” on Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records. Doechii stopped by the performance series Colors to debut a new track. As fans gave the live performance rave review – and more views than the last seven Colors episodes — Doechii took to Twitter to say, “I’m really touched that y’all love my song “Stressed.” it’s a vulnerable track for me … means a lot.”

Additionally, Doechii has lent an unreleased song to the soundtrack used in Netflix’s new Wendell & Wild trailer. The trailer for the stop-motion animated film is accompanied by Doechii’s song “I Told Em” produced by Rahki.

“I’ve been a big fan of Jordan Peele and Henry Selick for a long time so being able to help provide music to this trailer was awesome,” Doechii says. “I love anything that shows alternative representation of people like me in weird, quirky ways. Happy Halloween!”

Last month Doechii shot an incredible live performance for ‘This Bitch Matters’ as part of Spotify’s RADAR program. Spotify has recently released the full performance to view.

“Stressed” follows Doechii’s recent collaboration with SZA, a revamped version of her previous single “Persuasive.” A video for the track, which featured on the she/her/black bitch EP, arrived last month.

The one-to-watch has quickly cemented her place as one of hip-hop’s most thrilling new stars since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs—2020’s Oh the Places You’ll Go, featuring the viral smash “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” and 2021’s BRA-LESS. In 2022 the Doechii came out swinging, chosen as an XXL Freshman and tapped as an ‘Artist to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more. Doechii performed on both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and on the mainstage on the BET Awards. She was also chosen as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify; the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June; the BET Artist of the Month; MTV’s Push Artist for July; and Billboard crowned her both ‘Artist of the Month’ and a ‘Queer Game-Changer.’

Expect more unparalleled, genre-bending music from the multi-faceted Doechii, the self-proclaimed ‘swamp princess’