Dominic Fike officially announces his upcoming Out Of Order North American tour taking place this winter. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour run will kick off in November making stops at the illustrious Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Terminal 5 in New York City and additional stops in Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Toronto before wrapping up in Tempe, Arizona in mid-December. Tickets for the Out Of Order tour go on sale this Friday, September 30th. Purchase tickets and find more info from Dominic Fike at www.dominicfike.com.

The tour comes at the close of a banner year for Fike, seeing him make his acting debut as Elliot in season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria, perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appear at festivals across North America this summer as well as star in major campaigns for both Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent.

Upcoming Live Dates

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

12/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

12/05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

12/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

12/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

* = Not a Live Nation Date