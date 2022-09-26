Dominic Fike officially announces his upcoming Out Of Order North American tour taking place this winter. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-date tour run will kick off in November making stops at the illustrious Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Terminal 5 in New York City and additional stops in Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Toronto before wrapping up in Tempe, Arizona in mid-December. Tickets for the Out Of Order tour go on sale this Friday, September 30th. Purchase tickets and find more info from Dominic Fike at www.dominicfike.com.
The tour comes at the close of a banner year for Fike, seeing him make his acting debut as Elliot in season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria, perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appear at festivals across North America this summer as well as star in major campaigns for both Calvin Klein and Saint Laurent.
Upcoming Live Dates
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*
11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/19 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
11/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*
12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
12/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
12/05 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
12/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
12/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
12/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*
12/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/16 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
* = Not a Live Nation Date