Synth-Wave Rock Band, Doom Flamingo, have announced the release of their debut live album, In The Rain, for next Friday, October 7. The album pulls from explosive summer shows this summer, which, by bizarre coincidence, were all affected by the elements, especially the rain.

In the summer of 2022, Doom Flamingo played a handful of shows at some of their favorite venues and festivals and the energy was electric. Performances at The Charleston Pour House, Peach Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, 5 Points Music Sanctuary and Whitewater Center all yielded magical moments that the band is excited to share.

Doom Flamingo’s keyboardist Ross Bogan explains the album’s conception: “The songs on this album are from shows that, in one way or another, were affected by rain. The impetus for the album was to share our favorite performances from such a magical run. We didn’t realize until after the fact that the rain played a huge factor in each.”

With the release of In the Rain, Doom Flamingo provides listeners with live versions from every corner of their catalog. Scintillating versions of early hits, “F-16” and “Runaway,” as well, as new fan favorites like “Lux Noir” gracefully intertwine with choice covers, including Tears For Fears’ “Mad World,” Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon” and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” for which a gorgeous, pro-shot video was shared today.

“Front to back, In The Rain encompasses sexiness and darkness all the while making you dance and groove,” adds bassist Ryan Stasik.

Mixed from 32 track masters by Coast Records’ Matt Zutell and mastered by For The Record’s Matt Garber, the band compiled recordings from across their summer run and provides a true taste of the power of a Doom Flamingo show.

Doom Flamingo saxophonist Mike Quinn notes: “Studio Doom Flamingo and live Doom Flamingo are two very different things even though they are born of the same heart and ambition. They manifest themselves in different creative ways.”

DOOM FLAMINGO

Tour Dates:

10/14 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

10/30 – Charleston, SC – Boogieman Halloween Festival

11/11 – Chicago, IL – Metro Chicago

12/2 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

12/10 – Miami, FL – North Beach Music Festival

1/14-18 – Riviera Maya, MX – Panic en la Playa

2/6-12 – MSC Divina – Jam Cruise 19

* w/ Andy Frasco & The U.N.