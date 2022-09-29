After recently sharing his new song “WHAM” and a stripped down live performance medley, DRAM officially announces his forthcoming album What Had Happened Was, arriving on October 27th via his own newly minted independent label, WAVER Records. Alongside the announcement, he also shares a brand new single from the project in “Let Me See Your Phone,” produced by Rory Farrell (New Rory & Mal podcast) and Chiiild after having previously collaborated on Farrell’s single “I Want You But You’ll Never Know” featuring DRAM and Alex Isley this summer. “Let Me See Your Phone” marks the continuation of a new era for DRAM as he showcases his ability to bring his past charismatic presence and knack for writing earworms into his new “DRAM&B” sound.

What Had Happened Was is DRAM’s most raw and open album yet. Unlike his music in the past, DRAM’s goal with this project was to lean heavily into his soul side, and put everything on the table. From the ups and downs of fame, dealing with mental health issues through multi-platinum success in the music business, the personal relationships he’s dealt with over the years, and even openly discussing the loss of his mother. What Had Happened Was is both a review of personal traumas he had to overcome, and how he’s been able to evolve as a person.

Following his smash success with songs like “Broccoli” and “Cha Cha” in 2016, DRAM went through a phase of deep self-exploration and reflection that was also riddled with substance addiction, close family loss, and growing frustration with the music industry at large looking to fit him into a box. Through this tumultuous time, he began to find solace in his craft again and started to make the music he always saw himself making by leaning heavily into his love for R&B and shifting the focus away from chasing more pop rap hits.

His return in 2021 was marked by the singer moving his birth name Shelley to the forefront and releasing his album SHELLEY FKA DRAM under the artist name SHELLEY FKA DRAM. The music of ‘SHELLEY’ showed a stark shift into his new direction, while it also felt like a stepping stone sonically to the fully realized music he is crafting and releasing today. Understanding that the “SHELLEY” release was a vital part of his exploration and self-reflecting process, but not yet his final form, DRAM has returned to his original artist name after realizing that regardless of what the direction of the music is like he is still the same 1-of-1 artist and person.