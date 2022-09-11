DreamWorks Animation is excited to share the series trailer, cast and premiere date for Abominable and The Invisible City. Inspired by the 2019 film Abominable, all 10 new episodes premiere on Peacock and Hulu October 5th.

The series features Chloe Bennet (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) returning as “Yi” and Tenzing Trainor (“Liv and Maddie”) returning as “Jin,” with Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”) joining as “Burnish.” The voice cast also includes Ethan Loh, Michelle Wong, Karen Huie and Darin De Paul.

Abominable and The Invisible City is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable. Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

SERIES DETAILS:

Release Date: October 5, 2022

Episodes: 10 episodes

Platform: Peacock and Hulu

Voice Actors: Chloe Bennet as “Yi”, Tenzing Trainor as “Jin”, Ethan Loh as “Peng”, Michelle Wong as “Mei”, Karen Huie as “Nai Nai”, Darin De Paul as “Everest”, Alan Cumming as “Burnish”