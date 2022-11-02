Inspired by the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise, new episodes of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms land on Hulu and Peacock November 17. The series stars Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Haley Joel Osment, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’arcy Carden!

The adventure continues as the Dragon Riders venture into the beautiful Ice Realm and discover a new world filled with unique dragons and dangers! Tom continues his search to learn more about Thunder’s family and Buzzsaw becomes even more of a problem having discovered an entrance to the Hidden World. Pushed to their limits, the Riders traverse blizzards, endure freezing temperatures and even face a snow volcano as the researchers at ICARIS come dangerously close to discovering the dragons the Riders are trying so hard to protect.

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding — a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.

SERIES DETAILS:

Release Date: November 17 on Hulu and Peacock

Episodes: 6

Voice Actors: Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullersen, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Marcus Scribner as D’Angelo Baker, Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez, D’Arcy Carden as Linda, Carrie Keranen as Wilma Sledkin, Haley Joel Osment as Buzzsaw, Vincent Tong as Eugene

Executive Producer and Showrunner: John Tellegen

Executive Producers: Chuck Austen and Henry Gilroy

Supervising Producer: Beth Sleven