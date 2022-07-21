Editors have delivered a brand new re-imagination of their latest single “Karma Climb,” remixed by Berlin-based, Parisian DJ/producer Jennifer Cardini and production partner Damon Jee.

The remix follows the band’s recent NME-approved appearance at Mad Cool Festival earlier this month, and announcement of their new album EBM, due September 23 via Play It Again Sam.

Whilst the original version of “Karma Climb” is an adrenaline rush of a synth heavy rocker, Cardini and Jee extract the elements necessary to create a subtly euphoric, pumping amalgamation of Cardini’s unique vision of house music and Jee’s signature ‘dark disco’ vibe, the remix takes the track firmly into the club.

Having previously collaborated with Editors, bringing additional production to their sixth album, Violence, Benjamin John Power joins Tom Smith, Justin Lockey, Elliott Williams, Russell Leetch and Ed Lay and ushers in another bold chapter for a band who have never stood still creatively. Speaking on the move, he explains: “Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made. We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”