Eerie Wanda, the project of Dutch/Croatian musician Marina Tadic, has shared new single “Sister Take My Hand”, taken from her forthcoming album Internal Radio, available on CD & digital 23rd September via Joyful Noise Recordings (an LP version will follow on November 18.)

Having already shared lofty lead single, “Sail to the Silver Sun” and the playfully surreal “Long Time”, “Sister Take My Hand” arrives as a truly meditative ode to her sibling via the dreamlike accompanying video, directed by Anice Hut.

“This is a song I wrote for my sister.” says Tadic, “It’s the first song I ever wrote using just my voice and was the last missing puzzle piece to the album.”

This summer, the Dutch/Croatian artist Eerie Wanda will release Internal Radio, her third album and second for Joyful Noise Recordings. Visual artist and musician Marina Tadic writes the songs and is joined by her partner, Adam Harding (Dumb Numbers, Kidbug), and Kramer (Galaxie 500, Unrest, Ween, Daniel Johnston) on the new album, which was recorded at home in the Netherlands. On these 11 songs, it’s clear that Tadic is becoming the artist she wants to be, working through some things, and even exorcising a few demons. The album opens with “Sail To The Silver Sun,” which feels like a codeine bath washing over your exhausted soul. “The mystery of life and death is often on my mind,” she says. Whereas her previous albums leaned toward upbeat, guitar-focused pop, Internal Radio sounds like a more experimental, otherworldly, serious grown-up affair, venturing into sensitive emotional territory. The intimate, personal songs here reflect the solitude many of us have felt these past few years, recalling artists such as Lida Husik and Edith Frost.