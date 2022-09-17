Fresh off his set at Afropunk Brooklyn last weekend, 20-year-old Vancouver-based artist EKKSTACY shares the new single “i just want to hide my face.” The fourth offering from his forthcoming new album Misery, out September 30th via UnitedMasters, continues EKKSTACY’s ability to fuse earworm melodies with affecting and personal songwriting to the tune of emo and 80s post-punk instrumentation. The track is also accompanied by an intimate live performance video.

“I never liked being the center of attention,” EKKSTACY says of the sentiment behind the track. “I feel weird when everyone is looking at me. People are always watching now. This song is about that.”

Misery will feature the previously released singles “i want to die in your arms,” “i gave you everything,” which arrived with an accompanying visual directed by Jason Peterson and “wish i was dead,” produced by Suzy Shin (Weezer, Sunflower Bean). EKKSTACY recently caught up with Office Magazine, who said the album “thrives on post-punk’s ironic duality, melding buoyant, strings-driven soundscapes with darker lyricism.”

Earlier this week, EKKSTACY began his string of shows across Europe. Next month, EKKSTACY will embark on his headline North American tour, which includes shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and a tour-closing show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now.

Misery expands on EKKSTACY’s contemporary indie pop and mid-80’s indie rock-influenced sound that he first laid the blueprint for with his 2021 debut NEGATIVE, which weaves in the darker, introspective songwriting of early 2000’s alternative and emo-rock. Misery is decidedly heavier both in lyrical subject matter and sound, mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands, The Drums, Slowdive), with EKKSTACY crafting a thunderous collection of new songs that are meant to be experienced at full volume, and draw from personal experiences and the inevitable cocktail of confusion, frustration and self discovery that comes with growing up.

Upcoming Live Dates:

9/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Radar Festival

9/19 – Warsaw, Poland @ Poglos

9/21-24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

10/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/9 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

10/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

10/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right