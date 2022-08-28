20-year-old Vancouver-based artist EKKSTACY shares the new single “i want to die in your arms,” the third offering from his forthcoming sophomore album Misery.

The new song continues EKKSTACY’s exploration into modern emo and 80s post-punk influenced sonics. Misery, out September 30th via UnitedMasters, will feature the previously released singles “I GAVE YOU EVERYTHING,” which arrived with an accompanying visual directed by Jason Peterson and “wish i was dead,” produced by Suzy Shin (Weezer, Sunflower Bean). EKKSTACY recently caught up with Office Magazine, who said the album “thrives on post-punk’s ironic duality, melding buoyant, strings-driven soundscapes with darker lyricism.”

After wrapping up his extensive summer tour with Purity Ring, EKKSTACY will headline a run of tour dates across North America. Preceded by a set at Afropunk Brooklyn and a string of European shows in September, the October headline tour includes shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto and tickets are on sale now.

Misery expands on EKKSTACY’s contemporary indie pop and mid-80’s indie rock-influenced sound that he first laid the blueprint for with his 2021 debut NEGATIVE, which weaves in the darker, introspective songwriting of early 2000’s alternative and emo-rock. Misery is decidedly heavier both in lyrical subject matter and sound, mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands, The Drums, Slowdive), with EKKSTACY crafting a thunderous collection of new songs that are meant to be experienced at full volume, and draw from personal experiences and the inevitable cocktail of confusion, frustration and self discovery that comes with growing up.

In 2021, EKKSTACY introduced himself as a burgeoning talent to watch with his well-received debut album NEGATIVE. To open 2022, EKKSTACY released the NEGATIVE (Live) project, including live versions of “then i met her,” “it only gets worse, i promise” and “i walk this earth all by myself,” which has racked up over 25 million streams on Spotify alone. EKKSTACY also recently collaborated with LA-based band HEALTH on “STILL BREATHING.”and released “I Guess” last month, his contribution to Pigeons & Planes and Big Ass Kids’See You Next Year compilation album executive-produced by Mike Dean.

Listen to “i want to die in your arms” and pre-order/save Misery above, find more album details and full tour routing below, and stay tuned for more music from EKKSTACY coming soon.

Upcoming Live Dates:

9/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Brooklyn

9/14 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum

9/16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

9/17 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Radar Festival

9/19 – Warsaw, Poland @ Poglos

9/21-24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Reeperbahn Festival

10/8 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/9 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

10/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/16 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

10/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz