Global popstar Ellie Goulding announce an intimate show at London’s iconic KOKO on Wednesday February 8th.

Following the release of her new album “Higher Than Heaven” on Friday Feb 3rd, the gig will be a unique opportunity for fans to see Ellie perform songs from her new album including new releases “Let It Die” and “Easy Lover” amongst some of her biggest hits. Ellie normally plays to massive crowds at festivals and arenas across the world so it is set to be a truly exceptional evening for fans to see her perform in such an intimate setting.

Tickets will go on sale here at 10am on Friday 2nd December. For details of a very special fan pre-sale, head to https://ellie.lnk.to/store.

For Ellie’s forthcoming new album “Higher Than Heaven” she enlisted some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud) all joined her on the record which sees Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music. “Higher Than Heaven” is jam packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies. Last week saw Ellie announce the tracklisting to the new album (as below).

“Higher Than Heaven” Tracklisting

Midnight Dreams

Cure For love

By The End Of The Night

Like A Saviour

Love Goes On

Easy Lover (ft. Big Sean)

Higher Than Heaven

Let It Die

Waiting For It

Just For You

How Long

Pre-order “Higher Than Heaven” here: http://elliegoulding.lnk.to/hth

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN’s New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.