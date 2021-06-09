Ash & Pikachu’s Friendship – Pokémon: Pikachu & Friends

With electrifying power and a big love of battling, Pikachu is ready for adventure alongside Ash and their Pokémon friends!

As their journey begins, they face a flock of menacing Spearow, battle the villainous Team Rocket, and challenge Lt. Surge and Raichu in a Gym battle…but will an encounter with a group of wild Pikachu change everything? Then, a surfing Pikachu makes waves, Pikachu and Meowth work together to find their friends, and our heroes help out some hungry Pichu!

Finally, a tough opponent tests the limits of Pikachu’s strength—but Ash and Pikachu have just the plan to win!

8 EPISODES:

Pokémon—I Choose You! Pokémon Emergency Electric Shock Showdown Pikachu’s Goodbye The Pi-Kahuna Bound for Trouble The Apple Corp! Pika and Goliath!

1-Disc DVD Set, 8 Episodes, 480i Video in 4×3 Aspect Ratio, English Audio, English SDH