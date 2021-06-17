Crunchyroll & Adult Swim Reveal New Trailer & Production Art for Fena: Pirate Princess

Streaming now for Annecy badge holders, Fena: Pirate Princess was selected as a Work in Progress series with a panel featuring director Kazuto Nakazawaand producer Rui Kuroki from studio Production I.G. During the panel, which is available for Annecy attendees through the end of June, the pair shared their inspiration for the series, fun anecdotes from production, and presented behind the scenes art including a selection of backgrounds, character art and more.

Regarding the director’s inspiration, Nakazawa cites shojo manga as a major influence, “It made me want to make an anime with a flavor of Shojo manga in it.” He also mentions that Fena: Pirate Princess has adventure and action “…but it is basically a love story.”

Fena: Pirate Princess, a Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original, follows the adventures of Fena Houtman as she is on the run from pirates and the English Navy and must rely on a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock her family secrets…and an unimaginable treasure! The half-hour animated series is directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. serves as the animation studio.

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are also introducing the main characters and Japanese voice cast:

Fena Houtman will be voiced by Asami Seto: A positive, cheerful orphan despite her traumatic past. Known for her pale skin and glowing silver hair.

Yukimaru will be voiced by Ryota Suzuki: The introverted, katana-wielding bodyguard of the Houtman family. He is extremely protective of Fena.

Shitan will be voiced by Takahiro Sakurai : This handsome, elite warrior can kill with his bow and arrow—or his looks. Though on the surface he seems aloof, he greatly values his friends.

Karin will be voiced by Aoi Yuki: Raised by a family of blacksmiths, Karin geeks out over technology like her rifle, which she uses to great effect in battle.

Enju will be voiced by Gen Sato: Kaede’s elder twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Enju feels he’s more dependable than his younger brother.

Kaede will be voiced by Ryota Osaka: Enju’s younger twin. They both use a spear and wakizashi in battle, they’re both friendly and mischievous, but Kaede feels he’s more manly than his elder brother.

Tsubaki will be voiced by Jun Osuka: The oldest and most mature member of the group, he manages everyone’s wild energy. He’s also the cook, but when he fights, he uses a short ninja sword.

Makaba will be voiced by Shintaro Tanaka: This mountain of a boy prefers fighting in close quarters with brass knuckles. When he’s not fighting, he’s kind-hearted and mild-mannered.

Salman will be voiced by Manabu Muraji: An older knight who was once called “Salman the Onslaught” for being so deadly with a spear. He’s known Fena since she was a girl as he served the Houtman family for some time.

Otto will be voiced by Hiroaki Hirata: Another older knight who served the Houtman family and possessed an intimidating nickname in his younger days—”Otto the Blitz” for his quick swordplay.

The main staff for the series includes:

Original Story – Kazuto Nakazawa x Production I.G

Director – Kazuto Nakazawa

Screenplay – Asako Kuboyama

Music- Yuki Kajiura

Music Production – FlyingDog

Animation Production- Production I.G