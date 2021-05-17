Drac’s Pack Is Out of Whack – Watch Trailer for “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet.

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy.

With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

Directed by: Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon

Cast:

Andy Samberg

Selena Gomez

Kathryn Hahn

Keegan-Michael Key

Steve Buscemi

David Spade

Brian Hull

Asher Blinkoff

Brad Abrell

Fran Drescher

Jim Gaffigan

Molly Shannon