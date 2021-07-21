DreamWorks Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Reveals Epic Battle in All-New Clip

In celebration of the premiere of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans debuting on Netflix globally, prepare for an epic showdown in the newly released clip “Fire Titan Vs. Gun Robot.”

In the clip, Jim (Emile Hirsch), Aja (Tatiana Maslany) and Toby (Charlie Saxton) race to the scene of the newly emerged Fire Titan. They arrive just in time to see the unveiling of Eli’s (Cole Sand) secret weapon – but will it have what it takes to save the bridge? From Academy Award®-winning filmmaker and executive producer of the multiple Emmy® Award-winning Tales of Arcadiaseries Guillermo del Toro, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans lands on Netflix.

Following the events of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, the heroes of Arcadia from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below, and Wizards must band together in their most epic adventure yet to protect humanity from the evil Arcane Order, who wield their dark and uncontrollable magic to summon ancient titans that threaten to destroy the world. On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

The cast of Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans includes Kelsey Grammer, Nick Offerman, Emile Hirsch, Diego Luna, Colin O’Donoghue, Tatiana Maslany, Lexi Medrano, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun among others.