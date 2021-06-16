Lucasfilm & Anime Expo Lite Announce Star Wars: Visions Panel & Sneak Peek

Anime Expo announced that Lucasfilm will bring a galaxy far, far away to Anime Expo Lite this July with Star Wars: Visions – Sneak Preview.

Join host and pop culture maven Chastity Vicencio and Lucasfilm’s Jacqui Lopez (Executive Producer), James Waugh (Executive Producer), Josh Rimes (Executive Producer), and Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach (Co-Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) for an inside look at Star Wars: Visions before the series debuts on Disney+ later this year.

Full panel details:

Star Wars: Visions – Sneak Preview

July 3, 2021 / 3:00PM PST

Duration: 30 minutes

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. Tune in for a sneak peek that will leave you excited for this all-new vision of the galaxy far, far away!

For more on Star Wars: Visions, visit StarWars.com. For a complete list of Anime Expo Lite panels and for information on how to tune in, visit anime-expo.org.