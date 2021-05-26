Netflix Anime Releases Second Trailer for “Record of Ragnarok”

Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles – and the fate of humanity is at stake!

Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind “Juni Taisen: Zodiac War” and “Hello World,” who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as “Blade of the Immortal,” “Promare” and “Girls und Panzer.”

A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen! Streaming starts from June 17 worldwide, only on Netflix!