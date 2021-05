From DC and Loma Vista Recordings comes the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive produced by Tyler Bates; companion piece to the best-selling comics and graphic novels by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Read Dark Nights: Death Metal on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE: https://bit.ly/3ftuWW2

Stock up on your fandom at the DC Shop: https://bit.ly/3tWlobi

Stream + Pre-Save: https://found.ee/DNDM_Streaming

Pre-order Deluxe Vinyl, Custom Comic Variants, and More: http://found.ee/DNDM_Soundtrack