Fanhome Brings Marvel’s Iron Man, Models and Other Popular Collections to the United States for the First Time

Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and models, today announced its entry into the United States, marking the first time its products have been made available to passionate fans outside of the European Union and the United Kingdom. Through its initial debut, Fanhome introduces subscription-based build-up models for Iron Man, R2-D2 and the iconic Dodge Charger from the Fast & Furious movie franchise, alongside highly detailed figures of Street Fighter characters treasured among the fandom communities.

“As a brand built on delivering quality experiences for individuals to display their passions, we are excited to expand into the U.S., connect with fans, and bring them a new way to engage with their favorite universes,” said Nicola Drago, CEO of DeAgostini Publishing, Fanhome’s parent company. “This extension opens up new avenues of growth for our company and allows us to establish deeper connections with the properties that we know our fans want to see and experience.”

Each month fans receive a standard shipment consisting of the model’s parts accompanied by a 16-page magazine full of rich history and interesting facts about their favorite franchise, along with detailed instructions to build their model. Assembly stages for each model vary from one year up to two years to complete. Initial build-ups include:

Marvel’s Iron Man

Tony Stark used his genius as an inventor to create the Mark III armor, the culmination of his incredible skills and the unmistakable symbol of the most iconic and charismatic hero of the Marvel universe. Incredibly detailed, fully jointed and complete with spectacular light effects, this superb large-scale made with metal and high-quality ABS, exclusive build-up model stands 24 inches high and is a complete reproduction of the Mark III armor that no Marvel fan can resist.

Fast & Furious’ Dodge Charger

Fans can build a faithful replica 1:8 scale model of the Legendary Dodge Charger from the Fast & Furious Saga! A car so powerful that even Dominic Toretto himself was afraid to drive it, it will surely become the start of any model collection. This car has perfect lines and brutal 375-horsepower, becoming the best-known vehicle in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. The Dodge Charger build-up model will be available starting June 7, 2021.

Star Wars’ R2-D2

Fans will build their own R2-D2 from components engineered to look just like the original Star Wars props – plus state-of-the-art modern electronic components. Taking inspiration from the remote-controlled film prop, your fully functioning half-scale model R2-D2 is a superb replica and engineered based on the droid fans have loved since its debut on screen. Once completed, fans can download an app to control and interact with R2-D2, just like the astromech from the Star Wars movies.

In addition to the build-ups, Fanhome is releasing subscription offerings to a collection of iconic characters from Street Fighter. Every monthly shipment consists of four figures and four magazines, allowing fans to relive some of their favorite stories and experiences from the universe.

Street Fighter Collection

Street Fighter Figures is a superb collection of the most famous and rare characters from the Street Fighter Saga, based on the Classic Japanese fighting video game. Each figure is approximately 3.5 – 5.5 inches (character dependent), complete with base. This is the most comprehensive collection available, officially licensed by Capcom, where fans will get to know 60 characters from the Street Fighter universe, including a range of favorites from Ryu, Ken and Chun Li to Guile, Vega and Blanka. This is the essential collection for all Street Fighter fans.

Franchise fans can order their collections and models on the Fanhome website now. All collections have a 70 percent off “risk-free trial package” for the first shipment and 25 percent off for the second shipment.

For more information about Fanhome, please visit www.fanhome.com.