June 2nd New Marvel Comics: The Full List

These are the new serials and stories headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday, stalwarts! Suit up for the highly anticipated Hellfire Gala, as Marauders, X-Force, and Hellions kick off a new X-Men tradition!
Join Felicia Hardy for another all-action adventure! Reenter the raucous realm of Heroes Reborn. Join Bruce Banner as Immortal Hulk approaches its no-caution climax! Set your sights on Han Solo as Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters begins in earnest. And so much more.
New Comics
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 67
- BLACK CAT 7
- HELLIONS 12
- HEROES REBORN 5
- HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS 1
- HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION 1
- IMMORTAL HULK 47
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 6
- IRON MAN ANNUAL 1
- MARAUDERS 21
- NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 3
- SAVAGE AVENGERS 21
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 1
- X-FORCE 20
New Collections
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING VOL. 2: HERE WE MAKE OUR STAND
- MARVELS SNAPSHOTS
- MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ
- SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 2: KING IN BLACK
- SILVER SURFER VOL. 1: COMMUNION
- SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF CAPTAIN STACY
- SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF GWEN STACY
- SPIDER-MAN: SON OF THE GOBLIN
Marvel Unlimited
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 60
- BLACK CAT 3
- BLACK PANTHER 23
- CAPTAIN MARVEL 26
- CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS 1
- KING IN BLACK: NAMOR 4
- KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES 3
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 2
- MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL 18
- MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY 1
- NEW MUTANTS 16
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK 4
- THE UNION 3
- U.S.AGENT 3
- WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR 5
- WOLVERINE 10
- X-MEN 18
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!