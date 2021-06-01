June 2nd New Marvel Comics: The Full List

These are the new serials and stories headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday, stalwarts! Suit up for the highly anticipated Hellfire Gala, as Marauders, X-Force, and Hellions kick off a new X-Men tradition!

Join Felicia Hardy for another all-action adventure! Reenter the raucous realm of Heroes Reborn. Join Bruce Banner as Immortal Hulk approaches its no-caution climax! Set your sights on Han Solo as Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters begins in earnest. And so much more.

New Comics

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 67

BLACK CAT 7

HELLIONS 12

HEROES REBORN 5

HEROES REBORN: AMERICAN KNIGHTS 1

HEROES REBORN: MARVEL DOUBLE ACTION 1

IMMORTAL HULK 47

IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON 6

IRON MAN ANNUAL 1

MARAUDERS 21

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN 3

SAVAGE AVENGERS 21

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS 1

X-FORCE 20

New Collections

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY AL EWING VOL. 2: HERE WE MAKE OUR STAND

MARVELS SNAPSHOTS

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR: BAD BUZZ

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 2: KING IN BLACK

SILVER SURFER VOL. 1: COMMUNION

SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF CAPTAIN STACY

SPIDER-MAN: DEATH OF GWEN STACY

SPIDER-MAN: SON OF THE GOBLIN

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 60

BLACK CAT 3

BLACK PANTHER 23

CAPTAIN MARVEL 26

CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS 1

KING IN BLACK: NAMOR 4

KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES 3

MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 2

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL 18

MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY 1

NEW MUTANTS 16

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK 4

THE UNION 3

U.S.AGENT 3

WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR 5

WOLVERINE 10

X-MEN 18

