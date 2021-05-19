The Far Cry Universe Expands Into Comics

Bringing in fan-favorite villains, Far Cry: Rite of Passage is a gritty tale of the intricate road that leads to the ascension to power.

Written by Bryan Edward Hill (American Carnage, Angel), and illustrated by Geraldo Borges (Angel, Nova).

Storyline:

President Anton Castillo’s only son, Diego, has just turned thirteen, but this birthday is more than a celebration–it’s a rite of passage. By telling his son about Vaas Montenegro’s inner struggles, Anton wishes to teach Diego the importance of harnessing the power of chaos.

Features fan-favorite villains from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4, and Far Cry 5!