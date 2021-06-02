TKO Studios Releases All-Ages Comic Adventure Scales & Scoundrels

Written by acclaimed comics writer Sebastian Girner (​SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!) and the lush, vibrant artwork by French comic artist and animator, Galaad. This gorgeous, multicultural fantasy adventure follows young treasure hunter Luvander in her search for gold and glory.

Along with her companions – a prince, his stern bodyguard, and a plucky young dwarf – Lu dives into an epic journey and discovers a secret that will bring light to a world encroached upon by an ancient darkness.

Scales & Scoundrels Book 1: Where Dragons Wander contains material previously collected in the Image Comics edition of Scales & ScoundrelsVols. 1 & 2, but with reworked artwork for this new TKO Studios release.

Lu’s adventure continues in Scales & Scoundrels Book 2: The Festival of Life, with more than 250 pages of original content.

“At its heart, Scales & Scoundrels is the story of a wandering, of moving forward through whatever obstacles may face us and that seems very timely as society reemerges out of the events of the past 18 months,” says Sebastian Girner. “It’s also about the constant of change, and how change is inevitable, even for an immortal dragon. Life is change and all things, good and bad, beautiful, and sad, stem from our struggle to accept this. We wanted to explore a rich, and diverse fantasy setting, but have the characters within that world struggle with similar emotions and issues just as our readers might.”