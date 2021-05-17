Visit Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy in a Live Reading with the Voice Cast

Dark Horse and Nickelodeon are teaming up to bring fans a special live reading event from the most recent Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel, Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm Pacific time (UTC -7), voice actors Michaela Murphy (Toph), Jennie Kwan (Suki), and Jack De Sena (Sokka) will read a selection from the graphic novel.

They will be joined by comics creators Faith Erin Hicks (writer) and Peter Wartman (artist). The live stream will be broadcast on both Dark Horse Comics’ Twitch and Nickelodeon’s YouTube channels. The recording will be available to watch on demand on both Twitch and YouTube afterwards.

Fans are invited to ask questions for the comics creators and voice talent in the live stream chat on Twitch and YouTube. Following the live reading, a moderated Q&A session will take place.

During the stream, Dark Horse will give away a prize pack including one copy each of Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy and the previous standalone graphic novel, Katara and the Pirate’s Silver. Participants must enter during the live broadcast in the Twitch stream chat (instructions will be given during the broadcast). One entry per person/Twitch account. Full rules and disclaimer on Dark Horse Comics.

The recorded video of the live session will be available on Twitch and YouTube following the live broadcast to view on demand, and will be available with closed captions on YouTube for later viewing as well.