Watch Video Trailer for “Compass” by Robert Mackenzie, Dave Walker & Justin Greenwood

Compass #1 on sale on Wednesday, June 16 at your local comic shop!

Greg Rucka presents a new direction in adventure with Compass. Shahidah El-Amin is many things: scholar, cartographer, astronomer, mathematician, scientist, explorer, adventurer, and—when need be—two-fisted fighter.

Setting out from Baghdad’s legendary House of Wisdom during the Islamic Golden Age, Shahi’s quest brings her to 13th-century Britain…where the Welsh are whispered to possess the secret of eternal life. But Shahi’s not the only one after it.

Re-teaming from the pages of the old guard: tales through time, writers Robert Mackenzie and Dave Walker (Lazarus Sourcebook) and artist Justin Greenwood (Stumptown, The Fuse, The Last Siege) take you on a breathless race. Follow the compass to unlock the secrets of the ancient world!