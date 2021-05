In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Watch the Fear Street Trilogy only on Netflix this July..

Fear Street Part One: 1994 – July 2

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 – July 9

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – July 16