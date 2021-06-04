Filip Jan Rymsza’S Venice Entry “Mosquito State” Joins Shudder’S Summer Lineup

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired exclusive rights to the psycho-thriller Mosquito State, from director Filip Jan Rymsza and co-written by Rymsza and Mario Zermeno, for release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on Thursday, August 26. An official selection of the Venice Film Festival in 2020, where it was awarded the Bisato d’Oro for Best Cinematography, Mosquito State joins Shudder’s previously announced “Summer of Chills” lineup, which features new film premieres every week through August, alongside the best library of curated streaming horror films.

In Mosquito State, isolated in his austere penthouse overlooking Central Park, obsessive Wall Street data analyst Richard Boca (Beau Knapp) sees ominous patterns: His computer models are behaving erratically, as are the swarms of mosquitos breeding in his apartment, an infestation that attends his psychological meltdown.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney described the film as “Cronenberg meets Kafka.” A “commandingly creepy psycho-horror… that multiplies into a nightmarish infestation before vengefully claiming its sacrifice, in a poetic surrender that evokes Virginia Woolf.” Variety’s Guy Lodge wrote that “it swaggers with slick nasty formal showmanship designed to get under the viewer’s skin,” The Wrap’s Steve Pond added that “the movie promises that it’s going to take us for a ride, and Rymsza delivers on that promise,” and Indiewire’s David Ehrlich concluded that it “holds your attention like a bite that you can’t stop yourself from scratching even though you know it’s only going to make things worse.”

Said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, “Mosquito State is a masterful allegory for the 2007 financial crisis – Wall Street meets The Fly – and serves as the perfect ending to Shudder’s ‘Summer of Chills.’ Filip Jan Rymsza is very much in command of the ominous, building psycho-horror throughout the film, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience it.”

“After an amazing festival run, I’m excited to share Mosquito State with Shudder’s passionate, ever-growing fanbase” said director and co-writer Filip Jan Rymsza.

In addition to Knapp (The Good Lord Bird, Seven Seconds), the film stars Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn, American Assassin), Jack Kesy (The Outpost, Deadpool 2), and Olivier Martinez (Unfaithful, Before Night Falls).