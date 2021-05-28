Shudder Original Event Series Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Starring Horror Legend David Cronenberg

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that the new event series Slasher: Flesh & Blood, starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), will exclusively stream on the service in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand beginning Thursday, August 12 with two episodes, followed by new episodes streaming each week.

The series follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up.

The eight-episode event series stars Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous installments of the Slasher franchise in brand new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood is like Knives Out done by John Carpenter and takes the Slasher franchise to a new level with a gripping and scary story about family secrets, intrigue, murder and legacy,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “We’re incredibly lucky to have David Cronenberg, an icon of the genre, giving a standout performance as the fearsome, intimidating patriarch of the Galloway family who sets the tone for the shocking twists, crazy mysteries, and total mayhem that’s to come. Shudder members won’t want to miss a single episode of this incredible event series.”

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, the series is executive produced by Aaron Martin, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, David Ozer, Thomas P. Vitale, David Nagelber, Tim Rouhana and Showrunner Ian Carpenter, with Adam MacDonald directing. Slasher is produced in association with the Rogers Cable Network Fund.