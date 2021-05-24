This Week In Horror – May 24

Thanks for joining me, my horror-thirsty treasure troves.

This week’s horror slate of streaming shrieks spotlights women who are savagely unwilling to surrender to the horrible hobgoblins of fate.





The Descent (Amazon Prime)

A Saturn Award-winner for Best Horror Film, The Descent packs a bonified brutal wallop from bloody start to its oh-so gory finish. I wanted to take a long hot shower after viewing this truly itchy skin-crawler. Extra bloody bonus: The Descent 2 (IMDb TV) is also streaming.

Director: Neil Marshall

Screenplay: Neil Marshall

Cast: Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza, Alex Reid

The Descent is a 2005 British adventure horror film written and directed by Neil Marshall. The film follows six women who, having entered a cave system, struggle to survive against the humanoid creatures inside. Filming took place in the United Kingdom.





Bird Box (Netflix)

This is a must-watch tucked tightly into the nook of your favorite chair. It’s better if all you can see is the throbbing glow of the screen your streaming on. This is truly a thrilling ride thanks to a stellar cast, crisp direction, and, of course, the dynamic unstoppable force that is Sandra Bullock. John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, and Tom Hollander are also blessings to behold.

Director: Susanne Bier

Screenplay: Eric Heisserer, Josh Malerman

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich

When a mysterious force decimates the population, only one thing is certain — if you see it, you die. The survivors must now avoid coming face to face with an entity that takes the form of their worst fears. Searching for hope and a new beginning, a woman and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river to find the one place that may offer sanctuary. To make it, they’ll have to cover their eyes from the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.





Oxygen (Netflix)

A psychological thriller that if you’re at all claustrophobic is a razor-sharp horror tale as well. Subtitled (get over it), Oxygen grabs you by the eyeballs, pulling you closer and closer to the screen until you watch the gorgeous credits roll. Mélanie Laurent is superb, raw perfection as she mirrors exactly what we’d all feel waking inside a glossy high-tech coffin. A near-perfect cinematic wonder.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Screenplay: Christie LeBlanc

Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic chamber with no recollection of how she got there, and she must find a way out before running out of air.