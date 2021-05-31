This Week In Horror – May 31

Well, hello my high-spirited hellhounds.

Once again there’s something savage in the streaming-sphere, and Netflix is certainly the force behind the guts, glory, and big-budget thrills of it all.

Army of the Dead

A gilded gore-o-rama, Army of the Dead exploded onto Netflix home theater screens to a projected audience of 72 million accounts—about two hundred million people globally. Directed by the uber-talented Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Justice League, and 300), this is by no means perfect zombie fare. But it does help you escape whatever it is licking at your brain outside in the real world. Sure, it has its fill of silly dialogue, super zombie mugging, and stiff one-liners flung from the newbies but for me, that was half the fun. It’s a buttered popcorn muncher at best and yet it kept me quite engaged, watching the barrage of exploding heads, smoldering CGI backgrounds, and the Twyla Tharp-ish zombie moves. And then there were the dozen or so genuine laughs, dirty zombie love lust (watch the movie), and some real deal piss your pants scares, too.

Director: Zack Snyder

Screenplay: Zack Snyder (story by), Shay Hatten (screenplay by), and Joby Harold (screenplay by)

Cast: Dave BautistaElla PurnellAna de la Reguera

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Woman in the Window

I know, Woman in the Window isn’t technically a horror film like Silence of the Lambs wasn’t technically a horror film but still, I screamed all over the place. It’s a bloody nail-biter for sure. The ensemble, the direction, and the script are all equally superb-alish-ish. The sensational Amy Adams is a real screen treat while Julianne Moore steals the show—almost. As the credits rolled, I was exhausted, every emotion spent, and as with any great rollercoaster ride, I wanted to do it all over again. Oh, and yes, there will be blood and gore.

Director: Joe Wright

Screenplay: Tracy Letts

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie

Agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) witnesses something she shouldn’t while keeping tabs on the Russell family, the seemingly picture-perfect clan that lives across the way.