Action RPG Created With GameMaker, Paladin Dream Releases July 12

Paladin Dream is a story-rich fantasy RPG about a heroic quest. Explore a reverie-like kingdom overflowing with magical locations, characters and monsters as Josiah uncovers the secret of his recurring dream wherein he loses a duel to a mysterious gray knight. After leaving the abbey to confront his destiny, Josiah must soon cross swords with bandits, pass through the city of the wicked, and then scale a perilous mountain peak. As he prepares to face off with his mystical adversary, Josiah learns that his world is in catastrophic danger!



Fantasy RPG with emphasis on narrative (100+ NPCs), exploration (90+ areas) and combat (50+ types of enemies).

King Arthur inspired religious mythological setting and imagery.

Numerous pieces of unique key art.

Winner of “best multi-platform game” category from Xsolla’s “Grand HTML5 Contest”.

For fans of Aveyond series, Omori, and Rakuen.

Featuring a gorgeous custom 20+ soundtrack. Featuring original vocal hymns performed by Mioune.

Paladin Dream was created with RPGMakerMR.

Did you make everything in the game yourself?

Paladin Dream leverages a mix of RPGmaker stock (RTP) assets, licensable art assets, custom commissioned key art, and original music. The full and detailed credits list appears at the end of the game.



How long is the game?

4-5 hours, depending on skill and experience with similar gameplay.



Do you plan on adding additional content?

Yes! Look for updates on the game after the release.

Download: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592120/Paladin_Dream/