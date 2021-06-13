Book of Travels Launches Into Early Access on August 9th

Might and Delight is excited to launch Book of Travels, a deep role-playing experience with “living painting” visuals, into Early Access on August 9th. This Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG (TMORPG) has been in development for four years and is the studio’s most ambitious game to date. Players will soon have the opportunity to explore the mysterious world of Braided Shore, a place where kindness is as valuable as skill with a sword.

During its 11 years as a company, the studio has released many artistic and emotional games, including Shelter, Meadow, and Pid. Book of Travels is both an evolution of lessons learned in those games and an evolution of Might and Delight’s desire to create visually distinct experiences ripe with emotionally engaging interaction.

The developers are eager to bring this to life and players are excited for it as well, as more than 7,000 backers contributed over $300,000 dollars to make Book of Travels the most successful Swedish Kickstarter campaign for a computer game ever.

Express Yourself With Engaging Roleplay

Immersion is a central element of the Book of Travels experience and a key part of is detailed character design. Players are able to craft unique characters whose personalities will shape their in-game story and lay the foundation for their roleplay adventure. Will your character be caring? Messy? Passionate? Maybe even a fussy eater? Once created, your unique character will become a Traveller who is new to the land of Braided Shore, free to explore, have encounters, and shape their own adventure.

An Enchanting World With Darkness at Its Edges

Book of Travels is inspired by the kinds of art, animation, and literature that depict worlds both dark and beautiful. Rendered in exquisite, hand-painted scenery, this is a world that is enchanting to explore – but it’s not without the occasional sinister encounter. Enjoy the safety of well trodden paths, but stray into the beauty of the wilds and you may find troubles lurking…

Fewer Players, Stronger Connections

Book of Travels is a TMORPG – A Tiny Multiplayer Online Role-playing Game. This is a riff on the usual MMO (Massive Multiplayer Online) and in play terms it means a very different way to share experiences with others in the game. With fewer players available to meet in the game world, connecting with others will be a very special part of the story experience. You will get a whole world to discover with the potential for intimate, unforgettable encounters with other players along the way.