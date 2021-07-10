Frostpunk: Console Edition Sees the Arrival of Three Expansions on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

New gameplay mechanics, new buildings, new stories and dilemmas – all that and more comes to Frostpunk: Console Edition with the arrival of three expansions for the acclaimed city-builder survival sim from 11 bit studios. The Last Autumn, On the Edge, and The Rifts are all launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on July 21st.

“All expansions had to serve two purposes when we designed them. We wanted to broaden the lore since the game portrays people’s hardship in the fight with nature, and we put a lot of emphasis on narrative, but also introduce new mechanics. We didn’t want to go with delivering more fun that plays almost like the base game approach, and three expansions ended up being distinguishable from the base game but also each other. And we’re happy that console players, at last, have a chance to play them. Thank you for waiting so patiently” – states Kuba Stokalski, Lead Designer of Frostpunk.

The most distinguishable expansion of the three is The Last Autumn. A prequel story set before the endless snow steers the game’s mood into entirely new territory. Featuring green trees, a ship dock used to obtain resources and a task for players to oversee the rise of the base game’s Generator – a miracle of technology that could save us all – the stakes are high and the deadline is short. You must decide how hard you push your people in a fight to construct a tool that could be humanity’s last hope.

On the Edge narratively follows the events after the Great Storm and after the ending of the base game. Your mission is to build and maintain an outpost far outside of the city. You are on your own – without the Generator – but a possibility to extract resources from a recently discovered military warehouse seems to be worth the risk. Equally risky but also worth the effort is maintaining trade routes with other survivors’ settlements.

Finally, The Rifts adds a new map for Endless mode and bridges, a new type of construction to gather resources scattered across islands.

All expansions will be available from July 21st on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. All can be bought separately and in a Season Pass. Frostpunk will also be available in a bundled Complete Edition that comes with the base game and three expansions.