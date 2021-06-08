GWENT’s ‘Price of Power: Once Upon A Pyre’ Expansion Now Available

Price of Power is an Expansion Set consisting of three story-related expansions for GWENT, with the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power. Once Upon A Pyre is the first expansion of the set. It introduces 26 new cards, bringing fresh strategies to players’ arsenals, and kicks off the storyline behind the Price of Power set. The Once Upon A Pyre expansion is available for free download right now across all supported platforms.

Several time-limited offers tied to the new expansion are now available in GWENT. Among these are the Once Upon a Pyre Faction Packs and the Once Upon A Pyre Combo Pack, both granting access to a selection of premium cards for the latest expansion, as well as bonus items: faction-dedicated avatars and a Once Upon a Pyre-themed game board respectively. Players can also purchase the Price of Power Expansion Pass, featuring an exclusive Coin and instant access to all premium Price of Power cards from each of the set’s expansions as they release. Details regarding the offers can be found in GWENT’s in-game store and on the official expansion website.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is available for free on PC via GOG.COM and Steam, Apple M1 Macs running macOS, as well as on Android and iOS. For more information on GWENT, visit playgwent.com.