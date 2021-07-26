Kakao Announces Elyon CBT2 Play Period, Registration Now Open

Multi-platform game publisher Kakao Games is announcing the 2nd Closed Beta (CBT2) play period for the upcoming MMORPG, Elyon, which will be released in early fall of 2021 across North America, Europe, and Oceania.

Applications for CBT2 will be open to the public from July 26th to August 11th, with pre-orders beginning the same day applications go live. A substantially higher number of applicants will be accepted to participate in this second testing event, which will occur from August 18th to the 23rd. Those selected to join the Elyon CBT2 will be informed of their invitation via email.

From celebrated game developer Bluehole Studio, Elyon is a thrilling MMORPG set in a world of magic and technology, where factions collide in epic battles to claim the mystical world of Elyon. With deep character customization, skill building, weapon choices and more, Elyon endeavors to provide a rich, unique and exciting gaming experience.

CBT2 will offer a version significantly closer to that of the Korean build, with features including:

● The addition of the Slayer Class

● Class balance adjustments and updated Mana Awakening skills

● Players can enjoy a variety of challenging battle experiences in new dimensional portals

● Dungeons are now divided into solo and party dungeons

● Easier leveling via increased XP for killing monsters at a certain power level

● Events specifically for CBT2 participants

● Improved game service platform and infrastructure for Western market players

● Localization in English, French, Spanish and German

Those who pre-order Elyon will enjoy exclusive pre-order rewards, guaranteed CBT2 access and a 24-hour head start on release. By purchasing Additional Packages users will be able to secure up to a 72-hour head start, an exclusive weapon, and an exclusive armor set.