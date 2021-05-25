Legendary Sorceress ‘Morgan Le Fay’ Casts a Dark Spell in New SMITE Cinematic Trailer

Morgan Le Fay, queen of the dark arts and arch-mage of Arthurian legend will cast her spell on SMITE this June.

Wielding vast powers of sorcery and seduction, this rival or Arthur and Merlin is equal parts magic and manipulation.

Regarding others as toys for her own amusement, Morgan Le Fay brandishes white and death magics, healing powers, and the forbidden arts against her enemies.

Morgan Le Fay will be the third God released in SMITE – Hi-Rez Studios’ free-to-play action MOBA – this year, adding to the legendary roster of over 110 mythological icons like Zeus, Thor, and Athena.