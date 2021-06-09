Moonlight Sculptor Hits 1 Million Downloads on Google Play and App Store

Moonlight Sculptor hit over 1 million downloads in the first 9 days of its global launch! To celebrate, Kakao Games and XL Games have put together a host of in-game celebratory items that mix together auto drops and daily sign-in exclusives. New details on the release of Mirkhan Tower also revealed.

Guild Hideout:

Kakao Games and XL Games will also be adding a new Guild Hideout, letting players fish, craft, rest, and access a new NPC shop. The Guild Hideout also offers exclusive benefits such as an Insignia Shop, Guild Sculptures, Guild Hunting Grounds, Guild Furniture, and more. The initial Guild Hideout will open today, with the Homestead, Fishing, Sculpture, and Hunting Grounds being added on June 22.



Mirkhan Tower:

Mirkhan Tower also comes to Moonlight Sculptor today, letting players explore up to 150 floors of an increasingly escalating dungeon. Players will need to be at least level 80 to enter, and can only enter 10 times per day. Each floor has a greater difficulty and level of rewards than the last. Rewards include weapon specialization packs, accessories packs, option stone chests, Lunariums, sculptures, and much more.



Celebratory Events:

To celebrate the launch, Moonlight Sculptor players will be able to automatically receive a host of exciting in-game items. Starting June 8, players will have receive 200,000 Gold, Radiant Goddess’s Blessing (7 Days), Gold Increase Elixir (7 Days), Item Acquisition Rate Increase Elixir (7 Days), Premium Buddy Feed (7 Days), Versa’s Grace (1 Hour) x5, Superior HP/MP Recovery Potion x200, Hogan’s Armor Chest (Event), and Hogan’s Accessory Chest (Event) all by logging in!



For 10 days after the June 8th maintenance, there will be another reward given out daily to players who log in consecutively to claim these items. These include: Precious Lunarium Chest x5, Blessed Weapon Enchant Scroll x3, Enchant Protectant x15, Blessed Weapon Enchant Scroll x6, Gold x200,000, Enchant Scroll Chest x10, Intermediate Option Stone Chest x3, Advanced Enrage Elixir x30, Precious Lunarium Chest x5, and Mysterious Buddy Egg x1.



During this celebratory period, players will also receive the following effects twice a day for a duration of 2-3 hours each: Gold acquisition chance +20% and + Item acquisition chance +20%. These additions are all in celebration of the amazing initial response Moonlight Sculptor has received, and a thanks from XL Games and Kakao Games to the community!