New Trailer for Breakwaters Reveals an Ocean of Adventure

Indie studio Soaring Pixels Games is excited to reveal a new gameplay trailer for Breakwaters, their upcoming exploration-survival game set in an ever-changing oceanic world. Arriving on PC in early access later this year, Breakwaters evolves the way you interact with water. Swim, sail, and fly to find new islands with unique resources to build, craft, and survive. Play solo, or join friends online to explore, build a home to defend, defeat massive Titans, and bring calm to the waves.

The new trailer gives fans a glimpse into life in the mysterious world of Breakwaters, including a look at larger buildings, a variety of water interactions, and combat with various enemies. Solo or with friends, players explore a procedural world with dangerous ocean depths and nearby islands while battling or avoiding terrifying Titans. Artifacts from a dead civilization beneath the waves, these massive monsters constantly roam the world, causing destruction. Can you earn the right to become a Breakwater and stop the Titans?

Surrounded by a sea of mysteries and possibilities, one of the first things players will notice in Breakwaters is that water behaves differently here. Powerful crystals are used to displace water and reveal resources to harvest and quests to complete. Different strategies, such as building walls to contain the ocean or block waves, are key to rebuilding and helping the world recover from the constant chaos inflicted by Titans.

Key Features:

Online co-op and single player.

The largest ocean simulation in a game ever that creates a unique interactive open-world experience.

Defeat Titans as large as an island and fight Golems as big as a house.

Gather crystals and refine them into items that displace and deform the ocean revealing rich resources below.

Build structures that interact with the world-scale ocean simulation; turn a valley into a lake or open the doors and flood the lowlands.

Craft items to suit your play style, whether it be farmer, explorer, or adventurer.

Build and customize your boat to handle Titans, rough weather, and local enemies.

A massive world filled with procedural islands and unique biomes.

Dynamic time of day and weather.

Breakwaters is set to launch into early access in 2021 on Steam followed by other PC portals and console platforms at a later date (specific platforms still TBD).