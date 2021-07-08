Ravensword: Undaunted Launch Trailer (Early Access)

Ravensword: Undaunted is a hexen-like shooter RPG spinoff set within the Ravensword universe, focusing on dungeon crawling experience with intense melee and staff combat.

THE SOULBOUND ONE

Assume the role as one of the Watch Apprentice that has been inflicted by the Keep infestation. Becoming a Deathless, your soul is now bound to the devil of the Keep, thus giving you a painful endless cycle of resurrection with no end. Break the curse and earn your peace to be buried within the Hall of the Heroes.

HACK AND SLASH UNTIL IT’S DONE

With varying degrees of an arsenal left by those that once inhabited the keep, use it to overcome the vile armies or sell them for shards. Slash through hordes of undead with any Swords, Maces, and Axes you found; or outsmart them with various devastating Staves that can obliterate them in a second.