Rogue Lords Closed Beta Available

NACON, Cyanide and Leikir Studio are pleased to announce that the Rogue Lords closed beta starts today. The beta is free and easy to access exclusively on Steam. To take part, register now on the game’s official website.

Click here to register for the Rogue Lords closed beta

The most eager players can now try out the game and start their first runs. The closed beta includes the tutorial, which is essential for learning Rogue Lords and its unique mechanics, and the first part of the story.

In the spirit of true roguelikes, Rogue Lords provides a considerable challenge, and the first runs won’t be easy for players. But thankfully, for this first adventure you have three famous evil geniuses by your side: Bloody Mary, Dracula and the Headless Horseman.