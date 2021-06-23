Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Adds New Features While Surpassing 1 Million Sales

XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., in conjunction with Marvelous Inc. and Marvelous Europe Limited, today announced that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has sold over 1 million copies globally. The game continues to be a top performer for the company with worldwide sales figures reflecting shipped retail editions and digital sales across all platforms.

Sales have far surpassed expectations from indie developer Edelweiss, previously best known for the acclaimed shoot ‘em up Astebreed, and publisher Marvelous Inc. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin continues to garner critical acclaim and was one of the 10 highest-ranked JRPGs on Metacritic in 2020. To reach even more players around the world, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has been updated with language support for Latin American Spanish and Simplified Chinese.

Additionally, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is now available for PC through the Epic Games Store. To celebrate the milestone and new storefront, the game is getting its first discount on digital storefronts as it is now 30% off on not only Epic Games Store and Steam for Windows PC worldwide, but also on eShop for Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®Store for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system in North America, Europe, and Japan storefronts. Edelweiss has also updated the game across all platforms with a new feature: the ability to hold a dog and a cat at once! On top of that, your dog will now come running to greet you when you return home from adventuring. The update also includes myriad balancing adjustments and other improvements intended to keep seasoned players coming back for more.

For more information about the game, visit www.sakunaofriceandruin.com.