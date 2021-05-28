Serve Krabby Patties in Spongebob: Krusty Cook-off to Feed Real Children in Need

To coincide with World Hunger Day and in partnership with The Eleanor Crook Foundation and LifePack™, the kitchens of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off have introduced two new limited-time bundles that will serve up much needed real-world food and help combat malnutrition in Eastern Africa.

Malnutrition is the number one killer of children, killing a child every 11 seconds – and COVID has made the situation worse. Every 25 cents raised through LifePack will provide one life-saving Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packet to a child in need. Three packets a day for six to eight weeks can bring a child back from the brink of death.

Starting on May 27 and lasting through July 9, players of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off on iOS and Android devices are able to buy two different LifePack bundles for special content, with proceeds going directly towards purchasing RUTF in Eastern Africa. Each purchase of the New Starter Bundle of 75 gems buys enough RUTF to treat a child for 2 days. A bundle that grants players 100 gems and four Power-Ups treats a child for a whole week.

In SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, players cook delicious nautical meals as they interact with Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and many other familiar faces. Players can visit famous SpongeBob landmarks like the Krusty Krab and Sandy’s Treedome, collect and customize outfits for their favorite characters, design and upgrade their own versions of Bikini Bottom’s seven restaurants. Players cook up grub across 400 story levels on their journey to be the best fry cook under the sea, and now with the LifePack bundles can help provide therapeutic food to actual children who need it most.

Prior to its mobile launch, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off saw immediate success and fan excitement with more than 17 million pre-registered players, the strongest pre-registration performance of any Nickelodeon game ever. At launch, it was one of the top 10 most downloaded games on iOS in 97 countries, and 79 countries on Google Play — reaching the top 100 grossing in 66 countries on iOS and eight countries on Google Play. In its first week alone, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off reached over 2.2 million daily active users.

Players can support LifePack now by downloading SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off on iOS and Android. While the opportunity to purchase LifePack gems is only available on these mobile platforms, the game is also available on the Nintendo Switch and for PC on the Microsoft Store.