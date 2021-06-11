Sharkmob Unveils Title and Trailer for Their New Vampire Battle Royale Game and Announces Closed Alpha

What if you were a vampire in a war against others of your kind; could you survive the night? This is the question raised as Sharkmob’s new action packed trailer shares a look into its dark and intense Battle Royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, set to release on PC later this year.

Sharkmob has also announced that players will get their first chance to sink their teeth into the game from 2nd July in Bloodhunt’s Closed Alpha.

A thrilling third person free-to-play Battle Royale game set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe – Bloodhunt will invite players to become the ultimate vampire in a genre unique, very stylish and mature setting.

Prague – Present Night

For centuries, vampires have lived and thrived among humans, maintaining The Masquerade. Now a treacherous betrayal has stirred a war amongst the vampire sects, exposing them to the secret society known as The Entity. With a holy mission to annihilate all vampires they take the hunt to the streets of Prague…

Players will need to use their supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to survive the night and restore the masquerade!

Fredrik Rundqvist, CEO at Sharkmob said: “It’s great to finally unveil what the team has been working on since the inception of the studio. Our goal is to deliver a mature, unique experience for the genre. We hope Bloodhunt will become just that for fans of both battle royale games and Vampire: The Masquerade alike.”

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt will be available on Steam for PC in late 2021.

For a chance to play in the Closed Alpha test that starts on the 2nd of July, sign up now on at www.bloodhunt.com

About Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

A third person free-to-play Battle Royale experience set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, developed in close collaboration with the World of Darkness brand team. For the first time ever, experience the concept of vampires at war as sects clash in the city of Prague, triggered by the arrival of strike-teams from the Second Inquisition. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and wit to eradicate your enemies and deal with the hunters – all while you struggle to maintain the Masquerade.

Features:

Use supernatural powers to battle other players and computer controlled enemies to be the last vampire standing

Set in the beautiful Old Town of Prague, rendered with high fidelity graphics

Customizable characters – play as a personalised vampire of your own creation. Choose your Clan allegiance to define your playstyle then let your personality shine through as you create your most unique expressive looks for friends and rivals to remember.

No “pay-to-win” or similar mechanics – created with a player focused mentality

Supporting 12 languages – English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish (Latin American), Chinese, Korean and Japanese.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Steam page – Wishlist here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/760160