Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2951 Makes Game Free to Play, Unveils New Vehicles, Capital Ship Tours, and More

Who :

Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), developers of Star Citizen, are a new kind of independent studio dedicated to delivering AAA games outside the established publisher system. CIG was founded in 2012 by renowned visionary game developer Chris Roberts and continues to shift the paradigm of the game development process. The Star Citizen development team continues to offer its community an unprecedented level of visibility on production timelines and input on product development. Find out more on the Star Citizen development tracker.



What :

Following the recent launch of the Star Citizen – Alpha 3.13 Underground Infamy update, developer CIG is excited to welcome pilots from across the galaxy to Invictus Launch Week 2951. This annual event is both a time to honor those in the Navy and other armed forces for their tireless service to the UEE, and a celebration of aerospace and defense manufacturers across the galaxy who gather to showcase their latest vehicles designed for (or influenced by) the military. This year, the Invictus Launch Week organizers have outdone themselves and assembled the Navy’s most fearsome destroyers, corvettes, and carriers in a fleet that will amaze even longtime Star Citizen players. Be sure to look up and keep your eyes on the sky for the biggest and best high-flying demonstrations in the Stanton system. Whether you are a seasoned pilot or brand-new player, there has never been a better time to step into the cockpit and explore what Star Citizen has to offer.



When :

The Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2951 event is scheduled to begin on May 21 at approximately 9:00am (PDT) and will run through June 1 until approximately 5:00pm (PDT).

The Star Citizen Free Fly Event, which allows players to download and experience the game for free begins May 22 and concludes on June 3.



Where :

Head to New Babbage on microTech to join the celebrations for Invictus Launch Week 2951 and be sure to visit Invictus2951.com for full details on in-game events and schedules for manufacturer event halls.

Highlights for this year’s upcoming Invictus Launch Week 2951 include: