Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2951 Makes Game Free to Play, Unveils New Vehicles, Capital Ship Tours, and More

Who:
Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), developers of Star Citizen, are a new kind of independent studio dedicated to delivering AAA games outside the established publisher system. CIG was founded in 2012 by renowned visionary game developer Chris Roberts and continues to shift the paradigm of the game development process. The Star Citizen development team continues to offer its community an unprecedented level of visibility on production timelines and input on product development. Find out more on the Star Citizen development tracker.
What:
Following the recent launch of the Star Citizen – Alpha 3.13 Underground Infamy update, developer CIG is excited to welcome pilots from across the galaxy to Invictus Launch Week 2951. This annual event is both a time to honor those in the Navy and other armed forces for their tireless service to the UEE, and a celebration of aerospace and defense manufacturers across the galaxy who gather to showcase their latest vehicles designed for (or influenced by) the military. This year, the Invictus Launch Week organizers have outdone themselves and assembled the Navy’s most fearsome destroyers, corvettes, and carriers in a fleet that will amaze even longtime Star Citizen players. Be sure to look up and keep your eyes on the sky for the biggest and best high-flying demonstrations in the Stanton system. Whether you are a seasoned pilot or brand-new player, there has never been a better time to step into the cockpit and explore what Star Citizen has to offer.
When:
The Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2951 event is scheduled to begin on May 21 at approximately 9:00am (PDT) and will run through June 1 until approximately 5:00pm (PDT).
The Star Citizen Free Fly Event, which allows players to download and experience the game for free begins May 22 and concludes on June 3.
Where:
Head to New Babbage on microTech to join the celebrations for Invictus Launch Week 2951 and be sure to visit Invictus2951.com for full details on in-game events and schedules for manufacturer event halls.
Highlights for this year’s upcoming Invictus Launch Week 2951 include:
- Enlist for Free: Download the Star Citizen client and play for free during the Invictus Launch Week 2951 event. Find out more and start your journey today by visiting the official website.
- Test-Fly Every Vehicle for Free: A total of 59 vehicles will be available for players to test fly for free, including the latest from the galaxy’s most respected manufacturers on show for the first time during the Invictus Launch Week 2951 event.
- Explore a Navy Javelin: Designed for use by the UEE military, the UEES War Hammer Javelin destroyer is one of the most powerful warships in the ‘verse. For the first time ever, players can explore the interior of an in-service UEE Javelin and join ship tour groups led by NPCs who will share the history of the War Hammer and UEE. The Javelin is scheduled to dock at major hubs throughout Invictus Launch Week 2951. Head to Everus Harbor above Hurston, Baijini Point above ArcCorp, and Port Tressler above microTech to join.
- Witness the Largest Warship in Bengal Fleet Tour: Event organizers have a special never-before-seen surprise that is sure to delight attendees. Be sure to keep your eyes on the sky in the Stanton area for the most impressive display of the UEE Navy’s might to-date with a fleet tour led by the behemoth Bengal-class warship. Often referred to as the “tip of the sword,” the iconic Bengal is the largest and most powerful warship available to the UEE Navy, eclipsing the size of the next biggest Warship, the Javelin, by over four times. Bengals carry multiple squadrons of fighters, bombers, and support craft. Their massive armaments and extremely heavy shielding make it nearly impossible for any individual craft to threaten them. Only a combined effort could ever hope to destroy or capture one.
- Crusader Hercules Starlifter C2/M2: For players who need more room, nothing beats out the Crusader Hercules Starlifter. A behemoth of the skies and one of the largest flyable ships in-game, the Starlifter features both strong defensive weaponry and massive cargo capacity. The M2 Variant can transport all ground vehicles and select ships, making it a versatile choice to use as a dropship or troop carrier. The C2 variant boasts the largest cargo capacity in-game, perfect for racing teams, ship dealers, and those aspiring to make their riches amongst the stars.
- Tumbril Nova Tank: As the first full-combat tank introduced to Star Citizen, the Tumbril Nova Tank comes armed with anti-vehicle, anti-aircraft, and anti-personnel weaponry and can be manned by multiple crew members.
- The RSI Scorpius Revealed: Armed with a remote turret that offers greater fire arc coverage than the Vanguard Warden, the RSI Scorpius is the best two-person fighter for dogfighting. Its unique X-shape design comes with wings that can be adjusted between a landed state and flight state. This powerful new concept ship will be revealed for the first time during Invictus Launch Week 2951.