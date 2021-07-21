The Witcher: Monster Slayer Out on Mobile, Offers Special Item for Limited Time

Available now for free on iOS and Android, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a brand new game set in The Witcher universe. Developed and published by Spokko, the game challenges players to take on the role of a freshly trained witcher adept and step out into a dark fantasy realm using only their mobile phone. Using advanced AR features, as well as their location and the time of day, players will be able to hunt down over 100 witcher-world monsters both old and new.

By logging in to the game no later than July 28th, 11:59 PM CEST, Android and iOS users will find the Kaer Morhen Steel Sword in their inventory. This weapon increases the number of Experience Points gained from killing monsters by 10%, and will surely aid new witchers beginning their journey on the Path.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Download the game for free