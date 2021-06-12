Watch Clover Bite’s GRIME New Introduction Cinematic

Developer Clover Bite revealed the extraordinary opening two minutes to their Souls-like Metroidvania game GRIME today during the Guerilla Collective. The newly-showcased cinematic fully demonstrates the raw artistic talent of the Isreal-based team with its strong, eye-catching visuals and showcases the beautifully crafted score by Alex Roe, known for his work of his remasters of the Soulsborne series.

In GRIME, you embody destruction in the form of a humanoid black hole. You hack, slash, and bash your enemies into oblivion using a huge variety of living weapons to consume enemy remains and strengthen your vessel. You must overcome a land filled with twisted, anatomical horrors to uncover the truth behind their world and their existence.

Features

Eye-Popping Surrealism – Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

– Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole. Living Weapons – Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from clawing swords to centipede whips.

– Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from clawing swords to centipede whips. Death-Defying Combat – Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.

– Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world. Unique Skill Progression – Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle.

– Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle. Challenge Astonishing Bosses – Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.

GRIME has recently been announced for Stadia, with other platforms to be revealed soon.

Wishlist GRIME on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1123050/GRIME/