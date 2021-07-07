Watch Trailer for Puzzle Adventure “Creepy Tale 2” Coming to Steam

Creepy Tale 2 is the new entry of the Creepy Tale series, a puzzle adventure series inspired by the old, dark European fairy tales we know from our childhood. Its development started in Summer 2020, just a month after the first part was announced for Nintendo Switch. It follows the adventures of Lars and Elllie, a brother and sister who get involved with dark forces which threaten to tear their kingdom (and lives) apart.

Lars will learn that Ellie has been kidnapped and bewitched to force her to help the evil entity in feeding from other kids. And she’s not the only victim! The princess of the kingdom suffered the same fate. To restore the peace, this brave boy will have to face his biggest fears and join a motley crew of magic creatures. Only he can save his sister and put this disgrace to an end.

Creepy Tale 2 releases July 16th on Steam.